'Makes the long nights watching Jon Daly worthwhile': Rangers fans react to Europa League win over Porto

Rangers fans react on social media after seeing their side defeat Portuguese giants Porto.

READ MORE - Rangers 2 - 0 Porto: Alfredo Morelos excels as Gerrard's men see off Portuguese giants with fantastic win

@hylian_marc: "2-0 against Porto and we didn't play well for 70 minutes? Man, we've seriously improved. Kamara motm, belter of a goal from Morelos, also the best half hour Arfield has played for us this season, well in lads some game."

Scott Arfield flies highest as the Rangers players celebrate Steven Davis' goal.

@thefamous1872: "Brilliant second half from Rangers."

@buchan4042: "Never want @morelos2106 to leave, don't care what high bids come in for him he could have his name at the top of the marble staircase, chalk and cheese from last year."

@EthanGroat_: "Morelos is actually my dad I’m convinced."

@CF3Loyal: "What a night! These are the nights where Rangers belong and make the long nights watching guys like Jon Daly worthwhile. We just beat Porto, Porto! We are Rangers, super Rangers."

@StaunchA: "We weren’t great at all tonight, but some of that was down to the Porto who are still a class team. The sub of Arfield seemed to give us something, and what a clinical finish from a player bang on form. Delighted with the win #Rangers"

@scottco91064259: "Surprisingly, I expected this win. How far have we come. Simply the best."

@SpatestonBear2: "I realise most will talk about the goals but yet again defensively we were excellent. Goldson & Helander barely lost a battle all night while Tavernier & Barasic did well against the tricky wide players. Onwards to Rotterdam in 3 weeks time."

@StaunchA: "Really liking Kamara the more I see him. He’s always available and plays on the turn. Sometimes collects the ball facing his own goal which isn’t always easy, especially when tightly marked. Generally uses the ball efficiently and links up well #Rangers"

@taity1872: "James Tavernier deserves huge credit in the build to that goal."

@keithjack: "From a celtic fan! Scottish football showing what we are made off!"