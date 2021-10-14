Major landmark for Rangers' Kemar Roofe - but now he faces mad dash home to face Hearts

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe.

Roofe opened the scoring for the Reggae Boyz in their World Cup qualifier away in San Pedro Sula with a clever finish on 38 minutes, before the Jamaicans doubled their advantage later in the second half via Oniel Fisher.

Honduras were favourites to win the match and the victory breathes new life into Jamaica’s hopes of qualifying from the north and central section for Qatar 2022. They are now on five points, three behind Panama in the play-off places.

Roofe, who recently pledged allegiance to Jamaica, was making his fourth appearance for his new country and is now racing back to Glasgow to be available for Rangers’ top-of-the-table cinch Premiership match against Hearts.

The 28-year-old is facing a travel time of approximately 15 hours from central America and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will need to decide swiftly as to whether his forward is fit enough to start against the Jambos.

Roofe came off the bench in Rangers’ last league match to score the equaliser against Hibs, with the Ibrox club going on to win 2-1 and move to the summit of the table.