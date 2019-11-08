'Majestic Ibrox' - How the Portuguese press reacted to Rangers' 2-0 win over Porto

Rangers put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages after a 2-0 win over Porto at a rocking Ibrox.

The Portuguese press were critical of the visitors and their coach Sergio Conceicao, who "devised a strategy that he intended to be more reliable", according to Publico writer Augusto Bernardino.

Tribuna Expreso, who lent on Belle and Sebastian's 'If you are feeling sinister' for a headline, also questioned the decision to switch to a 3-5-2.

They called it a "poor performance" and noted the "experiment failed".

"FC Porto were always very lost on the Ibrox pitch, against a Rangers side that neither at the Dragao nor at home proved to be exactly a complicated opponent."

Publico added: "The "dragon" was not prepared for such a punch in the stomach" when Alfredo Morelos scored, "and four minutes later capitulated" when Steven Davis hit the second.

The poor display didn't go down well with the 800 or so Porto fans who travelled.

A Bola recognised the reaction of the support when the match finished.

"FC Porto players gathered in the centre of the majestic Ibrox Stadium pitch and performed the final ritual when they were whistled by their fans."

Record added more colour to proceedings.

"Even at the stage when the team wanted to thank them for their support, the truth is that no one approached. They stood halfway, clapping for a few seconds, braving in the distance the visible revolt of the fans in the stands.

The paper added: "Rangers fans had been partying from the start, in a nearly full house, and were delirious after two goals in a short time. A spectacular choreography, with flags, gave a special colour to the show on the stands."

Conceicao was spiky in his post-match interview.

"After the defeat, do you think I will say that the planned strategy was fantastic? Obviously losing 2-0, the strategy is never good and the coach is always to blame.

"We went well, maybe different from what the opponent was expecting. We had some situations near the penalty area where we should have been more incisive."

Porto midfielder Danilo Pereiea added: “We dominated most of the game but offensively failed to create opportunities to score. Rangers were very compact and we didn't have enough offensive dynamics to make a dent. They were happier at that point, they got there a few times but managed to finish."

Ex-Rangers and Porto star Pedro Mendes always gave his thoughts on Rangers, Steven Davis and Porto.

“I am impressed by Rangers, the way they reacted. They did not give up. They have a high quality team.

"I'm not surprised (by Davis' performance). He's getting older, but playing smarter. He's the boss of the team."

He added: It is a nightmare for FC Porto to look at the classification. They have to win the next two games, something unthinkable at the beginning of this phase."

