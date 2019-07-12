Love Island narrator pokes fun at Rangers on Thursday's show

Have your say

Love Island host Iain Stirling had a little fun at the expense of Rangers on Thursday's show.

The Scottish comedian narrates the smash-hit ITV2 programme, which sees several contestants battle each other to find love and win the £50,000 grand prize.

Iain Stirling, left, narrates smash-hit ITV2 show Love Island.

Thursday's show saw a "challenge" where the men had to successfully take a penalty kick despite wearing vision-impaired goggles.

Scottish contestant Anton Danyluk ended up on his backside after missing the ball and then tripping on it as he brought his flailing leg back down to earth.

Stirling then quipped: "A Scotsman who can't finish? Rangers have already offered him a two year contract."