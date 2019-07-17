Loan for one Rangers striker confirmed while another heads for exit door

Have your say

Rangers have confirmed that striker Eduardo Herrera has extended his deal with Mexican side Club Necaxa.

He left Ibrox last summer for a move back to his homeland with Santos Laguna.

Rangers striker Ryan Hardie.

From there he moved on to Necaxa on an initial six-month deal that has now been extended to the turn of the year.

The striker, thought to cost around £1.5 million, failed to hit the heights after joining Rangers under Pedro Caixinha's stewardship in the summer of 2017.

Meanwhile, fellow Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie looks set to leave the club.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of League One side Blackpool after being told he was free to find a new club.

A permanent move for the player, who spent last season on loan at Livingston, is expected to go through today.