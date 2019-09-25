Livingston get Rangers manager's name wrong on team sheet - and pick an awkward alternative

Livingston face Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals this evening. The Gers are managed by Steven Gerrard, but seemingly no one has told the West Lothian side.





Above the Rangers starting team and substitutes is written: "Manager: Derek McInnes. Assistant manager: Tony Docherty."

McInnes and Docherty are the Aberdeen coaching staff but both were linked with roles at Ibrox prior to Steven Gerrard's appointment.

The former Gers midfielder publicly distanced himself from the job in late November 2017, prompting an elaborate statement from Rangers which read: "We requested permission to engage with [Aberdeen's] manager to assess his readiness and willingness to consider the Rangers position. This was declined.

“We were subsequently made aware by Aberdeen’s statement that, at this stage in his career, it would be best for him to remain in his current post.

“We endorse that position because moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step with concomitant risk.

“We continue to consider candidates but will only appoint someone in whom we have full confidence and who feels he is ready for the job.”