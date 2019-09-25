Livingston 0 Rangers 1: Early Glen Kamara goal enough to send Rangers into Betfred Cup semi-finals

They suffered defeat on Steven Gerrard’s first visit to this stadium a year ago this month and Rangers once again lived dangerously as they booked a place in the Betfred Cup last four.





On an emotional day for a club that had earlier saluted one of its own in Fernando Ricksen, whose funeral was held yesterday afternoon at Wellington Church in the west end of Glasgow, Rangers could be forgiven for not being completely focused on the task in hand. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor played despite having attended the service earlier in the day.

In what was a further tribute to Ricksen, who died last week at the age of 43 from motor neurone disease, they got the job done. But they had to rely on some fortune and some favourable refereeing decisions as well as Glen Kamara’s deflected opener to seal their place in the semi-finals for the second time under Gerrard.

The hosts struck a post through Aymen Souda and rued poor finishing as their quest to at least force extra-time failed. Livingston also had an inspired performance from goalkeeper Matija Sarkic to thank for ensuring the question of who advanced remained a live one for so long. It must be acknowledged that Rangers had their own opportunities to make things more comfortable for themselves. But this was a glimpse of their bad old ways and a reminder of their struggles at this ground last Autumn.

It was a particularly painful outing for one of their number. Joe Aribo was forced off after just 20 minutes following a robust aerial challenge from Ricki Lamie, who caught the midfielder with his elbow. Gerrard was a worried onlooker as the player was tended to before being stretchered off. Happily, Aribo was soon up and walking about, if a little groggily. The wound eventually needed 20 stitches.

Passions were high after a breathless start. Rangers took the lead in just five minutes. Kamara, one of two changes to the side that beat St Johnstone 4-0 on Sunday, scored his second goal for the club with a deflected effort from the edge of the box. It was a few seconds to forget for Nicky Devlin, whose poor clearance gave Kamara the chance in the first place and who then helped the shot evade Sarkic through a deflection after attempting to make a block.

It should have been straight forward for Rangers after that. But for some reason they failed to build on such a strong start and let Livingston into the game. A sloppiness crept in that can only have agitated Gerrard.

Rangers fans wondered why Lamie had escaped censure for the Aribo incident. But it was their side who received the benefit of any doubt on two other significant occasions in the opening half. The first arrived soon after Rangers opened the scoring. Livingston were stung into action and Robbie Crawford’s run into the box came to a crashing end after what looked a clumsy challenge from Filip Helander, who again partnered Connor Goldson at the heart of the Rangers defence.

Referee Don Robertson judged there to have been no offence. It was frantic, end-to-end cup action. Livingston were giving as good as they got. The only pity was there was not more home fans to see it – just a few hundred in the main stand while Rangers supporters packed three sides of the stadium. The visiting followers in the 8,160 crowd were soon displaying signs of frustration as Rangers struggled to put the game beyond Livingston.

The otherwise subdued Alfredo Morelos shot past the post while Sarkic tipped Scott Arfield’s effort from the edge of the box over the bar. Where Livi may feel truly hard done by was when Helander again found himself at the heart of a contentious decision.

Pitched into a one-on-one battle with Lyndon Dykes, the Swede appeared to catch the striker’s ankle as he was going through on goal. The incident occurred outside the box but should surely have merited a red card. Robertson, however, waved play on and Rangers played out the five minutes of time added on at the end of the first-half without mishap, perhaps simply relieved to still be ahead.

That was certainly the case following a criminally sloppy start to the second half. Livingston could have scored three times in the opening few minutes. Dykes in particular will lament his failure to be more precise with a lob after Keaghan Jacob’s long ball forward saw the striker break through on goal. McGregor came out but Dykes’ attempt landed on the roof of the net. Nicky Devlin also pulled a shot wide of the far post after a slaloming run.

Twice within the same number of minutes Sheyi Ojo had chances to put Rangers two up but both times he was denied by Sarkic as he cut in from the left, showing a clean pair of Astroturf trainer heels to Lamie on the second of these occasions. Souda hit McGregor’s near post with an angled shot at the other end. Livingston tried everything, including sending Sarkic up for a late free-kick, but could not grab the goal their efforts deserved.