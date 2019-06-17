Liverpool starlet arrives Hummel Training Centre ahead of Rangers move

Have your say

Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' training centre ahead of his move from Liverpool.

A deal has been agreed between the Ibrox side and the Champions League winners for the winger to join on a loan deal.

Sheyi Ojo arrives at Rangers' training ground. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old will undergo a medical before completing a switch before Rangers' European campaign gets underway at the end of this month.

It will be his fifth loan spell having signed for Liverpool from MK Dons as a 14-year-old in a transfer worth seven-figures.

Ojo spent last season with Stade Reims in Ligue 1 and he will be hoping to be joined by Ryan Kent.

Steven Gerrard is both keen and hopefully last season's PFA Scotland Player of the Year will return.