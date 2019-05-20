Lionel Messi set to break record he shares with Rangers legend Ally McCoist

Lionel Messi is set to break a record he holds jointly with Rangers legend and former manager Ally McCoist by becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot three years in a row.

Lionel Messi scoring against Eibar on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The Barcelona superstar netted a weekend double to take him to 36 goals in 34 games in Spain’s La Liga.

That will almost certainly be enough to win the prestigious top scorer in Europe award for the third year in a row and sixth time overall.

And that will nudge him ahead of McCoist who shared a unique accolade with the Argentinian goal machine.

McCoist and Messi are the only two players in history who have won the Golden Boot two years in a row.

The former Scotland hero managed it in 1991/92 and 1992/93 when he scored 34 league goals two years in a row.

Messi equalled him in 2011/12 and 2012/13 and for the last two seasons too, with his biggest tally being 50 goals seven years ago.

But the Barca genius is about to win it three years in a row and make yet more history.

Eusebio was the first winner of the award in 1968 and Celtic’s Henrik Larsson won it with 35 goals in 2001.