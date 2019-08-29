Legia Warsaw fans at Rangers game unveil huge Pope banner as ex-Celtic star Artur Boruc joins away supporters

Legia Warsaw fans at Ibrox unveiled a huge banner of former Pope John Paul II ahead of the second leg meeting with Rangers in the Europa League play-off round.

A section of the stadium was closed after the Gers were hit with a UEFA charge as a result of sectarian singing by supporters attending the first qualifying round win over St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Clockwise from top left: Smoke engulfs the pitch, Alfredo Morelos celebrates the winner, Legia fans let off flares, ex-Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc

An "Equal Game" banner was displayed on the empty section, and the Light Blues confirmed earlier this week that they would not take tickets for their first away match of the group stages after being charged again by UEFA for further incidents of "racist behaviour" during the first leg in Warsaw.

Rangers will learn their fate tomorrow and could be ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors, or banned from taking fans to their next away fixture.

Legia could also face sanctions from European football's governing body after the referee was forced to temporarily stop the game during the second half as a result of the large volume of smoke drifting over the Ibrox pitch from pyrotechnic devices discharged by the visiting fans.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc was among the Legia fans in Ibrox. The veteran shot-stopper is a big supporter of the Polish side and spent five years at the Polish Army Stadium, winning one league title and one cup during the 2001/02 season.

Rangers won the game 1-0 thanks to an injury-time header by Alfredo Morelos, and will advance to the group stages along with rivals Celtic. The two clubs will contest the Old Firm derby on Sunday.