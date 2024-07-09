Believe it or not, but it is almost exactly six years to the day that Steven Gerrard took charge of his first competitive game at Rangers.
Remember it? Let us jog your memory. To be exact, the game took place on Thursday 12 July 2018 and saw the Light Blues face Macedonian outfit Shkupi at Ibrox, with the Liverpool icon tasked with steering his team to a first leg Europa League qualifying win in Glasgow.
He did just that too, winning the game 2-0 thanks a first half strike from Jamie Murphy and an injury time penalty from Gers skipper James Tavernier. Gerrard’s side would achieve a 0-0 draw a week later to secure a safe passage through to the next stage of the European competition.
But what happened to the Rangers squad from that day - and where are they now six years on?
1. GK: Allan McGregor
The popular goalkeeper made his second Rangers debut on the same night after re-joining from Hull City. McGregor went on to win the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in his second spell with the club, while he was also a pivotal part of the team that made it to the final of the Europa League in 2022. The club awarded him a testimonial in the summer of 2023, just weeks after confirming his departure from Ibrox. He has since taken up work as a TV pundit. | SNS Group
2. RB: James Tavernier
Little has changed for the Gers full-back since that night. Still captain, still a regular starter and still scoring an obscene amount of goals for a defender. Has been named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year five times and was included in the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2023. A Rangers icon. | Getty Images
3. CB: Nikola Katić
The Bosnian defender made his competitive debut for the club in the win over Shkupi and went on to spend four seasons in Glasgow, though much of it was blighted by injury. Now a regular for Swiss outfit Zürich, Katić will always be remembered for a towering header at Celtic Park that secured Gerrard's first win at Celtic Park. | Getty Images
4. CB: Connor Goldson
Goldson's long association with the club is rumoured to be coming to an end this summer. Birmingham City and Gerrard's new club Al Ettifaq have been heavily linked with a move. While we're not sure he's worth the £30m fee that ex-Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness believes he could command recently, there's no doubting he has been a solid servant for Rangers, winning every domestic honour and making over 200 appearances for the club. | SNS Group