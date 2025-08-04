Rangers will look to take another step towards qualification for the Champions League as they face Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of the third qualifying round at Ibrox on Tuesday (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Russell Martin’s side enter the game on the back of a difficult Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 after James Tavernier’s early opener was cancelled out by Emmanuel Longelo arrowed strike three minutes from time at Fir Park.

As for their visitors Viktoria Plzen, they head to Govan refreshed having not played at the weekend. Their last game came against Servette in the Champions League second round qualifiers. A heated clash saw both sides end the game with 10 men, but it was Viktoria Plzen that edged through 3-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 second leg win in Geneva.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Clinton Nsiala - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The French defender has not been included in the Rangers squad for the competition, and is expected to leave the club this summer. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE Another who is expected to leave Rangers this summer, the Turkish full-back has been left out of the squad for the Champions League qualifiers. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT Out with an Achilles injury he picked up in last season's Europa League clash with Atletico Bilbao, and isn't expected to return until the turn of the year. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales