Here are the latest next Rangers manager odds. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are the latest next Rangers manager odds. Cr: SNS Group/Getty Images. | SNS Group/Getty Images

Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Man Utd man sees Ibrox chances increase but clear favourite emerges

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:44 BST

Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager - as a clear favourite emerges for the Ibrox role.

Rangers owners were forced to go back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach last week after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.

The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor late last week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.

Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have reportedly spent the last week holding talks with a variety of other candidates as supporters come to terms with the Gerrard news.

But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a clear favourite now emerging for the Ibrox top job.*

*All odds are offered by William Hill and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers.

1. Mark van Bommel - 20/1

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 20/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment.

2. Raphaël Wicky - 20/1

The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 20/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment. | Getty Images Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Sacked by Middlesbrough in June after two-and-half seasons at the Riverside Stadium, the former Manchester United and England midfielder is an outsider for the Rangers role.

3. Michael Carrick - 20/1

Sacked by Middlesbrough in June after two-and-half seasons at the Riverside Stadium, the former Manchester United and England midfielder is an outsider for the Rangers role. | Matthew Lewis Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Has taken both St Mirren and Motherwell into Europe on limited budgets and knows the Scottish Premiership inside out. Linked to the Rangers role in the past, the bookies believe his chances of becoming the next Ibrox boss are getting more unlikely be the day.

4. Stephen Robinson - 20/1

Has taken both St Mirren and Motherwell into Europe on limited budgets and knows the Scottish Premiership inside out. Linked to the Rangers role in the past, the bookies believe his chances of becoming the next Ibrox boss are getting more unlikely be the day. | Ian MacNicol Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Steven GerrardParaag MaratheRussell MartinIbrox
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice