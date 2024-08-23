Championship midfielder given tour of facilities

Rangers could be closing in on the signing of an English Championship captain after he was reportedly spotted at the club's training ground on Friday.

Philippe Clement desperately needs new additions to bolster his squad ahead of next week's transfer deadline after an unispiring start to the new campaign that saw his team drop points on the opening day of the Premiership season in a goalless draw at Hearts before exiting the Champions League third qualifying round with a defeat to Dynamo Kyiv.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After missing out on a potential £40m Champins League bounty, Rangers are relying on shipping players out in order to secure further new additions with the likes of Ianis Hagi, Todd Cantwell and Rabbi Matondo all tipped to depart Ibrox this week.

But that has not stopped the club from pursuing targets with reports emerging of a loan-to-buy offer for Brazilian defender Kaiky having been turned down by Spanish side Almeria.

Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis has been spotted being given a tour of Rangers training ground. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Ibrox side also appear to have turned their attentions to Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis with the midfielder spotted being given a tour of the club's Auchenhowie training base by on Friday, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 26-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Blackburn since making the move from Liverpool's academy in 2016 but fell out of favour last season and was loaned to Ipswich Town. He is now back at Ewood Park and has played the full 90 minutes of his side's opening two Championship fixtures this season, wearing the captain's armband in both the 4-2 win over Derby and 2-2 draw against Norwich. Travis has two years left on his Rovers contract so would command a transfer fee, although winger Matondo could be used as a makeweight following reports this week linking him with Blackburn.

Rangers defender Ben Davies has also emerged as a target for League One side Birmingham City with reports of negotations taking place over a loan move for the out-of-favour centre-back.

Clement remained coy when asked for an update on the club's transfer business ahead of Saturday's match against Ross County at Hampden Park. "I won't speak on any transfer rumours," the Rangers boss said in his pre-match press conference. "The most important thing for the club is to get the right players in, I know everyone at the club is working really hard in these busy weeks.