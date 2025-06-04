10 players Rangers could look sign if Russell Martin is appointed as manager at Ibrox

Rangers search for their next manager appears to be drawing to a close after ex-Southampton head coach Russell Martin was named as the ‘likely’ successor to Philippe Clement by reports.
The 39-year-old former Scotland international looks to have edged ahead of Davide Ancelotti in the race to become the 20th permanent manager in the history of the club, with Fabrizio Romano claiming yesterday that Martin had ‘agreed to the project’ at Ibrox.
With the arrival of Kevin Thewell as the club’s new sporting director following the Andrew Cavenagh-led takeover of the club, a hectic summer in the transfer market is expected once the appointment of a new head coach is rubber stamped.
With reports claiming that man is likely to be Martin, The Scotsman look at 10 players he could look to bring to Rangers this summer:
1. Harry Darling - Swansea City
Perhaps the most obvious signing if Russell Martin was appointed due to his history with the centre-back. Out of contract at the Welsh club, he's been signed by him at both MK Dons and Swansea City, and fits Martin's style of play perfectly. The 39-year-old head coach has said Darling "possesses all the attributes you need to play at the very top, in my opinion", while the defender himself has given his former boss praise, stating that he "loves working with him." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Ryan Manning - Southampton
The left-back is seen as an ideal fit for Martin’s possession-based system, and has an uncertain future at Southampton following their relegation, Twice signed by Martin at St Mary's and Swansea City, Manning had 15 goal involvements during Southampton's promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign. His familiarity with Martin's tactics could see him become a target for Rangers if he was appointed. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Ross Stewart - Southampton
Linked to Rangers in the past, the 6ft 5in Scotland international has endured a nightmare spell with injuries in the last couple of seasons, but appears to be on the mend after featuring in the final eight games of the season for Saints. Martin is thought to be a huge fan of the striker, shelling out £8million to bring him to St Mary's in the summer of 2023. Depending on the plans of new Southampton head coach Will Still, the ex-Sunderland hitman could come into Martin's thinking. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Cameron Archer - Southampton
The ex-Aston Villa academy starlet cost Southampton a reported fee of £15million when he signed in 2024, but he struggled for regular game time at St Mary's last year following the departure of Martin. Linked with a loan move to Leeds United in January, Archer is another who has spoken highly of Martin's management style, saying he "was one of the main reasons" he joined Southampton last summer, adding that his playing style, coaching and ability to improve him as a player as the key factors behind his decision to move. Archer is someone Martin could target, should he be appointed at Rangers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images