10 players Rangers could look sign if Russell Martin is appointed as manager at Ibrox

4 . Cameron Archer - Southampton

The ex-Aston Villa academy starlet cost Southampton a reported fee of £15million when he signed in 2024, but he struggled for regular game time at St Mary's last year following the departure of Martin. Linked with a loan move to Leeds United in January, Archer is another who has spoken highly of Martin's management style, saying he "was one of the main reasons" he joined Southampton last summer, adding that his playing style, coaching and ability to improve him as a player as the key factors behind his decision to move. Archer is someone Martin could target, should he be appointed at Rangers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images