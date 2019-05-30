Kyle Lafferty career at Rangers almost over as striker set to discuss exit

Kyle Lafferty will return to Rangers later this week in order to negotiate his exit from the Ibrox club, according to Press Association Sport.

The striker has been told by manager Steven Gerrard that he's no longer part of his plans and we'll be free to find a new club.

Kyle Lafferty is set to leave Rangers.

It is not yet known whether the Ibrox side would be looking to recoup some of the £500,000 they spent on the player to sign him from Hearts, or if they'd be willing to let him leave for nothing.

Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol have been credited with an interest, but Lafferty's representatives have yet to be sounded out about the terms on offer.

Another move abroad does appeal to him following stints with Swiss side Sion, Palermo in Italy and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.

The 31-year-old is currently on holiday with his family in Canada but is due to fly back to Glasgow before reporting for Northern Ireland duty next week.

And before meeting up with Michael O'Neill's squad ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus, he will hold talks with his advisers and Rangers chiefs to decide his next step.

