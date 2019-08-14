Kilmarnock blast 'inaccurate' Rangers statement as war of words rolls on

Kilmarnock have hit back at Rangers over what they've called an "inaccurate" statement by the Ibrox club.

Earlier on Wednesday the Light Blues released a statement where they called for Kilmarnock and BBC pundits to apologise for comments made about Rangers supporters in the aftermath of the 2-1 victory by Steven Gerrard's men on the opening weekend of the season.

Rangers fans celebrate in the away end at Rugby Park after Connor Goldson's late winner.

Videos showed fans opening a gate outside the stadium and surging through as the match got underway, while other fans destroyed the roof of the disabled section in the away end after climbing on top of it in response to Connor Goldson's late winner.

While Rangers condemned those who climbed on top of the disabled section, they said the problems outside the ground had been caused by an issue with Kilmarnock's new ticketing system.

Killie have now refuted those claims, saying it was a printing issue with the tickets, while also questioning why their opponents have decided to release a statement before the investigations had been completed.

A club spokesperson said: "Kilmarnock Football Club notes with disappointment that Rangers Football Club has issued a statement via Club 1872.

"It was agreed and understood by all those attending last Friday’s debrief to wait until the investigations had been completed and appropriate actions identified and agreed between both clubs, the ticketing company, Police Scotland and East Ayrshire Council before issuing any public statement. This process remains ongoing.

"A printing issue in relation to a number of tickets in the Chadwick Stand caused a delay in some supporters gaining entry to the stadium.

"This was not a systemwide failure with the ticketing system and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate.

"Kilmarnock Football Club does not accept that this delay gave Rangers supporters good reason to break through a gate and enter the ground.

"We had hoped to continue with the constructive approach taken in the meeting last week and had offered to work with Rangers Football Club in advance of future fixtures.

"As Rangers have recognised, problems before the match had no bearing on the incident at the second goal when Rangers supporters entered the field of play and damaged the disabled roof covering to the point of collapse. It was extremely fortunate that no disabled supporters were seriously injured.

"We look forward to Rangers Football Club taking action to identify those responsible and dealing with those fans appropriately.

"As a club that cares about the safety of all supporters, we will continue to work with all parties to conclude our investigation and work to ensure we provide the safest, friendliest and most welcoming football experience we can."