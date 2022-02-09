Key Rangers man set for landmark appearance against Hibs - but is he counting down the days to his Ibrox exit?

The English central defender has been a model of durability since joining Rangers from Brighton in the summer of 2018, missing only 11 of the 210 competitive first-team games they have played since then.

Goldson was an ever-present last season as Rangers lifted the Premiership title by a landslide margin and was instrumental in their record-setting defensive performance of 26 clean sheets and just 13 goals conceded in 38 league games.

While the Scottish champions have been unable to sustain those parsimonious standards of defending this season, with 11 clean sheets and 21 goals conceded so far in a tense title race which currently sees them trail Celtic by a point, Goldson remains a key component of the side.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has made 199 appearances for Rangers since joining them in a £3 million move from Brighton in 2018. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He has started all 15 of Rangers’ games since Giovanni van Bronckhorst succeeded Steven Gerrard as manager last November.

But uncertainty remains over Goldson’s future with the 29-year-old out of contract at the end of the season.

He has been heavily linked with a return to England with both West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest understood to have an interest in him.

Goldson has not ruled out extending his stay with Rangers who, with Leon Balogun also out of contract in the summer, must address the central defensive area of van Bronckhorst’s squad for next season.

John Souttar will arrive from Hearts, having signed a pre-contract deal, but time will tell if Rangers are on the countdown to losing the services of the player who has been their most reliable and consistent defender over the last four years.

