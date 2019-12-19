Key Rangers man faces at least a month on the sidelines with 'rare injury'

Steven Gerrard fears Filip Helander could be out for at least another month after the Rangers defender was hit with a rare foot injury.

The centre-back has not featured since limping off against Celtic in the Betfred Cup final and Gerrard confirmed he will not see action again this year.

The big Swede is currently hobbling about with a protective boot on and it could be another four weeks before he is allowed to remove it.

Gerrard, speaking ahead of Friday night's trip to Easter Road, said: "Filip won't be seen again until after the winter break.

"It's a foot issue. I'm not a doctor but I'm told it's a unique injury.

"The doctor told me that in his 25 year experience in medicine had only seen this issue on a couple of occasions.

"It's a difficult one to put an exact date on the time he will be out.

"But he is going to be in a boot for four to six weeks. That's the starter park so let's go from there and see how it progresses.

"I think he's been in the boot for a couple of weeks now so he will be in a boot until after Christmas and then it will be a case of building the fitness back up and whether there is a reaction from the injury because it's quite a rare one."