Jordan Rossiter leaves Rangers for season-long loan deal with Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town have agreed a deal to sign Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter on a season-long loan, the Ibrox club have announced.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard rejects Newcastle approach, Celtic eye £5.5m double swoop, midfielder set to leave Ibrox, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Joey Barton has moved to snap up the player he played alongside on five occasions during the Fleetwood manager's brief stint at Ibrox.

Rossiter has made just 16 appearances since signing for the Light Blues in the summer of 2016 as he's suffered a series of injuries during his time in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old did manage to stay relatively clear of injury issues during a loan spell at Bury in the second half of last season, playing 17 times for the Gigg Lane club.

However, he's found a centre-midfield corps clogged with talent since his return to Rangers with Steven Davis signing a permanent deal, Joe Aribo joining from Charlton Athletic and Greg Docherty and Jason Holt returning from their loan deals last season.

This could well prove to be the end of Rossiter's career at Ibrox as his contract expires at the end of the season.