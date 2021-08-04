Jordan Jones leaves Rangers to join Wigan Athletic on permanent transfer

Rangers winger Jordan Jones. Picture: SNS

The winger spent two years at Ibrox having originally joined from Kilmarnock on a pre-contract deal.

The 26-year-old’s time with the Light Blues was a turbulent. Initially a regular member of Steven Gerrard’s side, he fell out of favour after injuring himself in a red-card tackle against Celtic in the first Old Firm contest of that season. Criticised for his boss after the incident, he didn’t play again until the January and made just five appearances the rest of the season.

He was given a reprieve last term and netted his only goal in Rangers colours with an excellent finish at Motherwell, but ruined his own chances against after being caught with defender George Edmundson (himself moved on this transfer window) breaking lockdown rules to attend a party.

He subsequently didn’t play again and spent the second half of last term on loan at Sunderland.

