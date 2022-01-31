John Souttar to Rangers: Hearts 'turn down another bid for defender'

John Souttar is still a Hearts player.

The 25-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox club and will move there in the summer, but Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants the Scotland centre-half for the second half of the season.

Hearts had rejected bids amounting to £300,000 in the build-up to transfer deadline day and has steadfastly refused to sell the player on the cheap.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh outfit view him as an important player and would be content to keep him for the rest of the campaign as they look to finish at least third in the cinch Premiership and go on a run in the Scottish Cup.

Rangers’ bid this evening is understood to still be well short of Hearts’ valuation, according to Sky Sports, and with the clock ticking towards the midnight deadline, Jambos boss Robbie Neilson will not be wanting to have to find a replacement so late on.