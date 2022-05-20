Jimmy Bell funeral: Rangers icons past and present attend Glasgow service

Bell, who passed away suddenly at the age of 69 earlier this month, was a cult figure at Ibrox after spending the past 30 years with the club, starting out as the Rangers team bus driver before before moving on to his current role as first-team head of kit.

His death led to an outpouring of tributes from players, fans and the wider football community.

The current Rangers squad, fresh from the disappointment of losing the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, are all in attendance at a private service being held at the Wellington Church this morning, along with the club directors.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor helped to carry the coffin into the church, where captain James Tavernier will conduct a bible reading.

Former Rangers stars including Ally McCoist, Richard Gough, Stuart McCall and Barry Ferguson are also in attendance.

The funeral cortege is set to pass Ibrox Stadium at 12 noon where supporters will be invited to pay their final respects.

