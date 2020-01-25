Jermaine Defoe agrees one-year permanent deal with Rangers

Jermaine Defoe has signed a pre-contract with Rangers to join the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The striker has agreed to a one-year contract with the Ibrox club following the conclusion of his current loan deal.

Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth last January and has played 48 times for Steven Gerrard's men, scoring 24 goals.

Speaking to the Rangers website, Steven Gerrard said: “It’s fantastic news. It’s something we have been working on over the weeks and it is great to finally get that done and dusted.

“He is an incredible professional with the way he goes about his work on and off the pitch – he is a credit to himself and his family.

“And also on the pitch, which is the main thing. He is still contributing heavily – he is a major part of this group, this team and this squad and hopefully, together we can go and share some success as I think he deserves that.”

Defoe said: “I’m just delighted to be honest – when I first signed, as I’ve said many times, it was an easy decision because I have always known about the size of this football club and the history and the great players that have played for this club, so I think for it to get all sorted and for me to secure my future here for another year is really special.

“I’m delighted, my family are happy and to have an opportunity to play for this football club is special for me.”