James McPake accepts touchline ban as Dundee boss punished for Rangers complaints

Dundee manager James McPake has accepted his one-match ban from the SFA. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

McPake will serve the touchline ban when Dundee take on St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

The former Dundee defender had received a misconduct charge from the Scottish Football Association after arguing with referee Bobby Madden after the final whistle.

McPake felt Jon McLaughlin should have been sent off instead of booked after bringing down Paul McMullan inside the box before the Rangers goalkeeper saved Jason Cummings' penalty.

He said after the game: "I got an explanation out of Bobby. I have a fantastic relationship with Bobby.

"In the end, he became unapproachable and said, 'I am not speaking to you about it, I can't talk about an incident' and then you get the, 'you missed the penalty anyway' shout. We know that, I watched it."

Across the city, Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month.

The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park.

• Livingston face around three months without Adam Lewis after the on-loan Liverpool player broke his foot.

The versatile 21-year-old suffered the injury during training on Monday with nobody else near him.

Manager David Martindale said: "Adam has returned to Liverpool and is probably going to be 12 weeks, he broke his fifth metatarsal.

"We were doing a recovery session, playing small-sided games, no contact, he went to take a shot with his left foot and slightly rolled his foot.

"They took him down to Liverpool and are going to pin it."