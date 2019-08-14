'It could change' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard doesn't rule out further signings

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons it is unlikely there will be more arrivals at Ibrox.

The club have made nine summers signings with Brandon Barker the latest through the door from Manchester City.

There is a hope among fans that the club will bring back Ryan Kent from Liverpool but the Premier League are standing firm in their stance that he will only be sold for £10million.

With a positive start to the season, Gerrard has admitted he is content with the team at his disposal but doesn't rule out further signings.

"I am happy," he said. "I think we’ve made enough signings at the moment.

"If something unique happens then that could change things. If someone comes and takes one of my players or there is a bargain to be had it could change."