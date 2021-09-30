Is this the Rangers starting XI to face Sparta Prague amid defensive crisis?

Losing at Ibrox in the Europa League group stages is not something Gerrard and his players have been accustomed to since the Liverpool legend became the head coach in Govan.

The loss to Lyon a fortnight ago gives the Light Blues an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages for the third successive season, though they could give themselves a rapid ascent with victory in Prague later this evening.

The Czech side displayed their quality last term in destroying Neil Lennon’s Celtic 4-1 both home and away in the same competition.

Unfortunately for Gerrard, he doesn’t have his problems to seek in defence after it was revealed stalwart Connor Goldson was absent from the club’s travelling party. With Filip Helander a long-term absentee and Nikola Katic on loan and unable to be recalled until January, the Rangers boss has to find the correct solution to this conundrum...

1. GK - Allan McGregor The veteran always comes back in for European games at the expense of Jon McLaughlin. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - James Tavernier The captain is certain to line-up at right-back. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DL - Borna Barisic Similar to McGregor, he’s trusted in the European matches. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DC - Leon Balogun A regular member of Rangers’ European line-up, he’s a definite starter tonight given the club’s defensive woes. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales