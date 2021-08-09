Is this the Rangers starting XI to face Malmo in Champions League second leg?

One of the biggest matches of the season for Steven Gerrard and his men has already arrived. On the back of last season’s league success, the Ibrox side are seeking to enter the group stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

In order to do so, they’ll need to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit to Swedish champions Malmo, who stung their Glasgow visitors with two goals in quick succession last week before Steven Davis threw what could become a huge lifeline in the 95th minute.

Preparations for the match were made tougher by a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday, a result and performance which will have Gerrard questioning what his best XI is.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara are definitely out through either suspension or injury.

Of what is available in the squad, here is who we think Gerrard will go with...

1. GK - Allan McGregor The veteran has been rested for both league games so far this season but is almost certain to return for this fixture. Photo: SNS Group / Christoffer Borg Mattisson Buy photo

2. DR - James Tavernier Barring injury or illness, the captain will start. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Buy photo

3. DL - Borna Barisic The Croatian is still feeling his way in after the Euros, but he's too important not to play. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

4. DC - Connor Goldson The organiser in the back line. Again, a certain starter. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Buy photo