Rangers manager Steven Gerrard watched his side lose to Dundee United at the weekend. Picture: SNS

Is this the Rangers starting XI to face Malmo in Champions League second leg?

Our prediction for Rangers’ starting XI for Tuesday’s crunch fixture

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:39 pm

One of the biggest matches of the season for Steven Gerrard and his men has already arrived. On the back of last season’s league success, the Ibrox side are seeking to enter the group stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

In order to do so, they’ll need to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit to Swedish champions Malmo, who stung their Glasgow visitors with two goals in quick succession last week before Steven Davis threw what could become a huge lifeline in the 95th minute.

Preparations for the match were made tougher by a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on Saturday, a result and performance which will have Gerrard questioning what his best XI is.

Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara are definitely out through either suspension or injury.

Of what is available in the squad, here is who we think Gerrard will go with...

1. GK - Allan McGregor

The veteran has been rested for both league games so far this season but is almost certain to return for this fixture.

Photo: SNS Group / Christoffer Borg Mattisson

Buy photo

2. DR - James Tavernier

Barring injury or illness, the captain will start.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Buy photo

3. DL - Borna Barisic

The Croatian is still feeling his way in after the Euros, but he's too important not to play.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Buy photo

4. DC - Connor Goldson

The organiser in the back line. Again, a certain starter.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Buy photo
Steven GerrardChampions League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3