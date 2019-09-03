Is this the best Rangers line-up now that the transfer window has closed - four signings in the starting XI, key player dropped?
Rangers kept their fans waiting to announce Ryan Kent. Literally to the last second of the midnight transfer window closure.
It was a huge deal, both in terms of finance and a boost for a support low after defeat to Celtic. The Englishman became Steven Gerrard's 11th summer signing, adding to the depth at the club. There are plenty of options to consider but we have looked at what may be the Liverpool legend's strongest XI.