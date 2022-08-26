Is Rangers v Ross County on TV? Match info, kick-off time, team news, referee
Rangers return to league action on Saturday when they welcome Ross County to Ibrox after Champions League triumph.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men joined Celtic in the Champions League, defeating PSV 1-0 in Eindhoven to complete a 3-2 aggregate win.
Having been drawn in a group with Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli, focus will switch back to domestic duties and bouncing back from the 2-2 draw at Hibs last weekend.
With Celtic playing on Sunday, Rangers can take top spot for under 24 hours or so.
Their opponents picked up their first win of the league season last week when they defeated Kilmarnock having played relatively well in previous matches.
Match details
Who: Rangers v Ross County
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow
When: Saturday, August 27. Kick-off 3pm
Referee: Don Robertson
How to watch
The game is not live on television. Due to the broadcast deal, clubs are no longer able to offer Premiership fixtures on pay-per-view. Highlights of the game will be on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm on Saturday evening.
Last meeting
The teams met after the split at Ibrox, Rangers winning 4-1. Alex Lowry started in the middle of the park, while goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier, plus Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo sandwiched a Jordan White strike.
Team news
Rangers will be without the suspended Alfredo Morelos, while Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, John Souttar and Filip Helander remain out.
Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan suspended following challenges made in the win over Kilmarnock. William Akio and Connor Randall are missing through injury.
Anything else
This is a fixture which produces goals with 23 in the four league meetings last season, including a captivating 3-3.
