Is Rangers man facing surprise exit? Talk of MLS move surfaces as club explores transfer options

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has been linked with a move to MLS side DC United, according to reports in the USA.

A proposed move was first flagged up last month, with the former Ibrox No.1 having been unseated by returning veteran Allan McGregor and finding his first-team chances limited.

Now a fans' site dedicated to the Audi Field club believes the move could yet happen, with United understood to be exploring potential replacements for current No.1 Bill Hamid, whose loan spell from Danish club FC Midtjylland - who Rangers defeated en route to the Europa League group stages - expires at the end of the season.

The article states: "Foderingham would be free, is slightly younger [3 months] and smaller [2-ish inches] than Hamid, although they have the shared pedigree of starting a lot at club level at a young age."

Interestingly enough, the two shot-stoppers are represented by the same agency, which could have stoked the rumour mill even further. Foderingham has playd in just three competitive games this term, one of them enforced by McGregor serving a suspension.

The former Swindon Town goalkeeper has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom since losing his starting berth, but he remains at Ibrox.

If DC United academy graduate Hamid does leave the club, it will leave a space for a 'keeper and with Foderingham presumably targeting regular game time, a move may not be so unlikely. Rangers are well covered between the sticks with Andy Firth able to provide back-up to McGregor.