Is Rangers boss Steven Gerrard next in line for the Liverpool job?

Rangers fans will have expected Steven Gerrard to be linked with the Liverpool job if he was a success at Ibrox.

Yet, not even 18 months into his tenure, he is already being talked up as Jurgen Klopp's successor. By the man himself. Elsewhere, Hibs have been told to sack Paul Heckingbottom and appoint Alan Stubbs as the new boss, while Humza Yousaf has demanded more leadership from the SFA and SPFL. Refresh for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from Scottish football.

The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS

Steven Gerrard has been tipped to become the new Liverpool manager... by the current Anfield boss.

Jurgen Klopp believes the Rangers leader should be next in line at the Champions League winners.

Speaking to FourFourTwo he said: "If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny (Dalglish) would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

“If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."

Charlie Nicholas reckons Hibs should make a move for former manager Alan Stubbs.

The former Celtic and Scotland forward, now seen on Soccer Saturday watching England games, has labelled current Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom a "dead man walking".

He told the Daily Express: "I just don't see him turning things around at Hibs.

"If I was in the Easter Road boardroom I would be looking at change.

"Who was the last manager to deliver a trophy for them? Alan Stubbs."

He added: ""Admittedly, he had a nightmare at St Mirren last year but he knows how Hibs work and how to bring success there.

"I don't think it is a difficult decision."