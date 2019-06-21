Is a former Rangers midfielder set to sign for Celtic - massive hint dropped on social media

A former Rangers midfielder has dropped a massive hint on social media that he is set for a move to Celtic.

Is Liam Burt set to sign for Celtic following Rangers release? Picture: SNS

Liam Burt posted a video of him driving to the Scottish champions training complex.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after being released following the end of his Rangers contract in May.

Burt was with Celtic as a youngster before making the switch to Ibrox in 2014. He went on to play three times for the club and featured on the bench numerous times.

During his time in Govan he had loan spells at Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

The video Burt posted on Instragram which featured Lennoxtown was accompanied by Drake's song 'God's Plan'.

When the player exited Rangers he said: "I have made some amazing memories and very proud to have made my professional debut with Rangers. I have met some amazing boys throughout my time and will be friends with them for a very long time.

"I can't wait to start a new chapter in my life and move on."

