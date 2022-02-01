'I'm back' - Ex-Rangers striker returns to former club for 'one last dance'

The 39-year-old joins the Black Cats on an “initial contract” until the end of the season following his Ibrox exit last month.

Defoe and Rangers reached a decision to part ways amicably.

The former England striker had been part of the management team under Steven Gerrard as well as still having a playing role. That changed following the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Defoe, who is in the top ten highest scorers in Premier League history, played his role in helping Rangers win last season’s league title.

Speaking following his exit, he revealed he had already had a number of calls and that he wanted to continue playing.

Sunderland emerged as the frontrunners with the player having fond memories of his time at the Stadium of Light where he was a fan favourite. He scored 37 goals in 93 games.

The striker will be aiming to help the club win promotion from English League One where they currently sit third.

Jermain Defoe left Rangers earlier this month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“I can’t stop smiling because this is a special move for me for many reasons,” Defoe told the Sunderland website.

"I’ve had so many messages saying, ‘remember when you said you would come back’, as I said that I would one day and when I left, I wasn’t ready to leave. I have a special bond with the fans here and the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted.