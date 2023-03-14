‘If we want to achieve something, we need him here’ - Rangers playmaker Nicolas Raskin’s ‘best player’ revelation

Pretty much all aspects of life as a Rangers player appear to have thrilled the amiable Nicolas Raskin.

Nicolas Raskin has revealed how the attire as well as the attributes of one Rangers players made a lasting impression on him from an early age. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Across the Belgian’s six weeks at the club following his £1.8million move from Standard Leige, though, there has been one particular marvel for the midfielder: teaming up with Ryan Kent. Amid uncertainty over his future that feels as if it has gone on forever, Ibrox manager Michael Beale reiterated his desire to retain the winger beyond the expiry of his current contract in summer, and for Raskin that simply must happen. Fascinated by Kent since his youth, the 22-year-old has become even more enthralled witnessing his talents at close quarters.

“Honestly, he is the only guy [here] I knew when I was a young kid,” said the midfielder. “He was famous in Europe as well. I’m enjoying playing with him a lot. He’s so good. When he’s got the ball at his feet, it’s almost unbelievable and impossible to take the ball off him. It’s hard to play against him in training but it’s very good to play with him. I watched Rangers last season on their European run. Everyone watched the team last season. He was the famous image of Rangers in Europe. I want him to stay here so I can play with him for a long time. I think he is very important for the team. If we want to achieve something we need to keep all of our best players — and he’s the best player. We need him here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad