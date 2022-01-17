'If someone says £30 million for Borna, I will not be here!' - Barisic addresses rumours of Rangers exit after failed bid from Watford

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic was the subject of interest from English Premier League side Watford at the start of the January transfer window. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Croatian international left-back was a transfer target for Watford at the start of the month, but the English Premier League club were understood to be unwilling to meet Rangers’ asking price of around £5 million.

Watford have subsequently signed Ivory Coast left-back Hassane Kamara from Nice for £4 million.

Barisic, who is under contract at Rangers until the summer of 2024, confirmed he has been aware of interest in him this month. The 29-year-old, signed from Osijek for £1.5 million in 2018, insists he remains totally focused on the Scottish champions’ title defence which resumes against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

But Barisic also conceded that his immediate future will not be clarified until the transfer window closes on January 31.

“The situation is that I’m focused on Rangers, like I always am when (people) are talking about transfers,” said Barisic. “I’m focused on Rangers, that’s what is most important.

“I’m not reading newspapers and things like that but I have heard what I like to say is wrong information. Not all of them - but a lot of wrong information. All the answers on my situation, you will have at the start of February.

“You know how it goes. If somebody comes and says £30 million for Borna, I will not be here! Right? So I cannot tell you the right answer and maybe you will say that I lied.

“Only what matters is that I’m fully professional like always and fully focused on Rangers and our next game at Aberdeen. All the answers, like I said, you will have at the start of February.

“I don’t want to go into details now. I just said that there are a lot of rumours. The most important thing is Rangers. I am very experienced. I know what this badge is. You need always to be 100 percent on the training, on the pitch. Without that it is impossible to play here. I am really focused on Rangers and that is the only thing that matters now. All the answers, one more time, will be here at the start of February.”