Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard rubbishes reports about Rangers star

Steven Gerrard insists there is no option in Ross McCrorie's loan move to Portsmouth that would allow the League One club to buy the player at the end of this season.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard rejects Newcastle approach, Celtic eye £5.5m double swoop, midfielder set to leave Ibrox, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Rangers midfielder moved to the south coast on Friday after agreeing a season-long loan with Kenny Jackett's men.

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie has joined Portsmouth on loan.

It was widely reported that the deal included a first-option to buy the player at the end of the loan, which could've meant that McCrorie had already played his last game for the Light Blues.

Gerrard, though, insists that is not the case. He still envisions McCrorie having a long and prosperous future in Glasgow.

He said after Sunday's friendly win over Oxford United: "There’s no deal for him to go there permanently. It’s a development loan to improve him because he’s our player and we want him here for a long time. We want to try and help him get to the next level.

"I could have been selfish and kept him here to be a squad player, but maybe being a squad player won’t develop him or move him along as quick as we want.

“Hopefully he’ll come back with 40/50 games under his belt, a better player ready to challenge the lads that have got the shirts.

"But he’s certainly one of ours and we’ve got big plans for Ross McCrorie.”