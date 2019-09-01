‘I don’t think Celtic outplayed us’ - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reacts to Old Firm defeat, has say on Jones and picks out one good performer

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted his team’s performance wasn’t of the standard required to win an Old Firm game.

However, he felt that his side weren’t outplayed by Celtic.

Rangers fell to a 2-0 defeat at their home, Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes on the scoresheet for the visitors, while Jordan Jones was sent off.

He said: “We weren’t good enough, our performance collectively and individually wasn’t good enough to win a derby. I’m part of that as well so I’ll take as much responsibility that will come my way but the reality is that performance wasn’t good enough to win an Old Firm,

“I’m always honest with them when we win, lose or draw. I think there’s one person that can walk out the dressing room with his head held high and John Flanagan. In these games you’ve got to win more one v ones than the opposition across the board.

“I don’t think Celtic outplayed us, if anything they were just effective in their game-plan.

“They pressed us hard and we couldn’t handle the direct play which is unusual for us because normally, certainly my centre-backs I trust them when the play comes in direct.

“So yeah it’s a tough one to take but I know why we haven’t won the game its because across the board we weren’t good enough.

“In hindsight you always go back to your team you’ve picked, your game plan and blah blah blah so I’ll certainly analyse myself but I don’t want to stand here and pass all the blame on to the dressing room, the dressing room have been fantastic for me - we are four points better off at this stage from from where we were last year.”

Gerrard criticised the performance of Bobby Madden for letting “a bit too much go early on” but did not use it as an excuse for the loss. While he had strong words for Jordan Jones, sent off for a wild challenge on Moritz Bauer.

“Without a shadow of a doubt he [Madden] got that bang on, it was a red card,” he said.

“I think Jordan has tried to appease the fans but that’s not how you appease Rangers fans - you create goals and score goals if you’re a wide man, that’s how you get fans on your side, not kicking people when the ball’s 10 yards away so he deserves the red card, he deserves his ban and he’s got everything to do now to get back in my team.”

