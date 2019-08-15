Rangers v Midtjylland

How the Rangers players rated in Europa League win over Midtjylland

Marks out of ten for every Rangers player to get game time in the 3-1 win over Midtjylland

A couple of nines after a slick performance from Steven Gerrard's side

A virtual spectator until the second half, when he pulled off a trademark save to frustrate Midtjylland

1. Allan McGregor - 7

Captain has had busier nights but first-half booking may have had an impact on his display. Never troubled defensively.

2. James Tavernier - 7

Dealt well with the Midtjylland attack and won virtually every aerial goal. On this showing, Filip Helander will have a hard time getting in to the side

3. Nikola Katic - 8

Barely troubled by the Midtjylland forwards, bar one wobble early on. Works well with Katic and kept the backline organised

4. Connor Goldson - 7

