How the Rangers players rated in Europa League win over Midtjylland
Marks out of ten for every Rangers player to get game time in the 3-1 win over Midtjylland
A couple of nines after a slick performance from Steven Gerrard's side
1. Allan McGregor - 7
A virtual spectator until the second half, when he pulled off a trademark save to frustrate Midtjylland
2. James Tavernier - 7
Captain has had busier nights but first-half booking may have had an impact on his display. Never troubled defensively.
3. Nikola Katic - 8
Dealt well with the Midtjylland attack and won virtually every aerial goal. On this showing, Filip Helander will have a hard time getting in to the side
4. Connor Goldson - 7
Barely troubled by the Midtjylland forwards, bar one wobble early on. Works well with Katic and kept the backline organised
