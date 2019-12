Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Allan McGregor - 7/10 Relatively untested throughout the 90 minutes. Did have one good save from Fassnacht and had no chance with the own goal.

2. James Tavernier - 7 Captain put in a good performance defensively and got forward to support the attack when he could.

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Assured performance from the big centre-back who was solid throughout.

4. Nikola Katic - 7 Handed a start after injury to Helander and coped well with the dual threat of Nsame and Assale.

