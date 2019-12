Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Allan McGregor - 8/10 Helpless at Celtic's goal but pulled off a fine save from Christie's penalty and denied Edouard later on. other Buy a Photo

2. James Tavernier - 7 Solid defensively and got forward well in the opening exchanges. other Buy a Photo

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Kept Edouard at bay and popped up with some important blocks and clearances. other Buy a Photo

4. Nikola Katic - 8 Gave away penalty but put it behind him to score winner and was a constant threat from set-pieces. other Buy a Photo

View more