Ratings out of ten for every Rangers star as Steven Gerrard's side

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Could have done better with a shot from distance he parried straight back into the action and didn't have a lot to do otherwise.

His touch was off on a couple of occasions, his delivery wasn't at its best and he was shaky defensively on a couple of occasions. Not a great night for the captain.

Booked in the early moments, his decision making was a little off at times and he needed to more to stop crosses. Was hooked at the half.

Composed throughout, he made a couple of vital interceptions.

Had one moment where he attempted to cut out a cross with his chest, only for it to skim off him and into the feet of an attacker inside the penalty box, but was otherwise solid.

Not great in the first half where he looked a little lost at times, but improved tremendously after the break. Possibly the best Rangers player in the period.

Poor control and passing in the final third killed a few promising attacks. Subbed for Greg Dochery with 15 minutes left.

Had his moments as broke up and advanced play, but another who looked a bit of quality on the night to influence the score.

Barely got into the game and lucky not to be hooked for Alfredo Morelos sooner.