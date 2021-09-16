How the Rangers played rated in disappointing 2-0 defeat to Lyon

It wasn’t what we’re used to seeing from Steven Gerrard Rangers sides in the Europa League at Ibrox. The hosts were comfortably beaten by their French visitors with Karl Toko Ekambi firing in a terrific 23rd-minute opener to set them on their way.

Rangers had a brief flurry at the end of the first half, but found themselves two goals behind when Connor Goldson’s attempted clearance on the goal-line hit back off captain James Tavernier and bounced over.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Allan McGregor - 6 Couldn't do much with either goal; didn't have much to do otherwise.

2. DR - James Tavernier - 6 Asked some questions going forward but couldn't produce much quality. Unlucky to score an own goal.

3. DL - Borna Barisic - 5 Put in a couple of threatening deliveries but switched off far too many times defensively.

4. DC - Connor Goldson - 6 Got an early booking for a stick-on yellow that had to be VAR checked for a possible red. Settled down and was one of his side's better players without being much good.