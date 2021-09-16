How the Rangers played rated in disappointing 2-0 defeat to Lyon

It wasn’t what we’re used to seeing from Steven Gerrard Rangers sides in the Europa League at Ibrox. The hosts were comfortably beaten by their French visitors with Karl Toko Ekambi firing in a terrific 23rd-minute opener to set them on their way.
Rangers had a brief flurry at the end of the first half, but found themselves two goals behind when Connor Goldson’s attempted clearance on the goal-line hit back off captain James Tavernier and bounced over.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.