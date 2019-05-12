‘How’s that for a guard of honour?’ - Rangers fans celebrate Old Firm win over Celtic

Rangers fans weren’t slow to congratulate their players on a second Old Firm win of the season over rivals Celtic at Ibrox, thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Scott Arfield.

Unsurprisingly there was a lot of jubilation from the blue and white half of Glasgow...

Steven Gerrard and the rest of the Rangers bench celebrate Scott Arfield's goal. Picture: SNS Group

David Burt suggested: “Glen Kamara [for] Ballon d’Or.”

John Forrester wrote: “Dominated and terrorised them. Brilliant Rangers.”

James Murray added: “Someone start a petition for Neil Lennon to get the job. He is the obvious choice.”

Ross Parker wanted to know: “How’s that for a guard of honour?”

Peter Adam said: “Absolutely brilliant today and dominant from start to finish but I have a horrible feeling of regret. They were there for the taking this season and I sincerely hope we don’t regret stopping them now. We have definitely improved but inconsistency has killed us.”

Iain MacLean was in a confident mood: “There you go Celtic - that was your guard of honour. It was your privilege today to be well and truly trounced by the team that are going to take you apart bit by bit next season.”

Brian McLaren posted just nine words: “Fantastic result. Great performance. Class defending. What a team.”

Paul Nield summarised: “Men against boys.”

Thomas Goodfellow added: “It’s always a great day when you defeat your arch city rival.”

Eve Cowan wrote: “Brilliant stuff today Rangers! Giving them a taste of what’s to come next season. We are coming to get you!”

Maxine Thornley tweeted: “Great result! Rangers are slowly getting back to the Rangers of old! And hopefully will start winning the league again soon.”

Ben Hemphill posted a gif of goalscorer James Tavernier laughing uproariously while Ryan McGregor added: “Best way to end the season. Great performance to a man. We are Rangers! Super Rangers!”

Ross Thorpe said: “The gulf at the beginning of the season between Rangers and Celtic when Steven Gerrard arrived was the length of the M8, yes he’s spent money, yes he’s made mistakes but on derby day he’s given pride back to the blue and white side of Glasgow.”