How Rangers could line up now that the transfer window has closed - Kent to start, Goldson on the bench, midfield options
Rangers kept their fans waiting to announce Ryan Kent. Literally to the last second of the midnight transfer window closure.
It was a huge deal, both in terms of finance and a boost for a support low after defeat to Celtic. The Englishman became Steven Gerrard's 11th summer signing, adding to the depth at the club. There are plenty of options to consider but we have looked at what may be the Liverpool legend's strongest XI.