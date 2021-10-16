How Rangers and Hearts stars rated after top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox

Rangers remain one-point clear at the top of the table and Hearts remain undefeated after today’s top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts opened the scoring through an excellent John Lundstram strike. Steven Gerrard's men had the chances to put the game beyond the visitors, particularly from the profligate Alfredo Morelos, but Hearts rode their luck, remained resolute and got their rewards for an impressive second-half showing.

Craig Halkett was the hero of the hour, scoring from a corner in the 90th minute after a mistake from Allan McGregor.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Allan McGregor - 5 Was having a good game until he blotted his copybook in the 90th minute, mishandling the cross and allowing Halkett to equalise. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DR - James Tavernier - 6 Didn't have the kind of impact you'd normally expect from him. His crossing was quite erratic as well. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. DC - Connor Goldson - 6 Not as sure-footed as you'd expect. Beaten too easily by a Hearts attacker on more than one occasion. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. DC - Leon Balogun - 7 Had one bad moment when he allowed Liam Boyce to turn him, forcing the defender into getting booked, but was the most impressive member of the rearguard otherwise. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales