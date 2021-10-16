How Rangers and Hearts stars rated after top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox

Rangers remain one-point clear at the top of the table and Hearts remain undefeated after today’s top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts opened the scoring through an excellent John Lundstram strike. Steven Gerrard's men had the chances to put the game beyond the visitors, particularly from the profligate Alfredo Morelos, but Hearts rode their luck, remained resolute and got their rewards for an impressive second-half showing.
Craig Halkett was the hero of the hour, scoring from a corner in the 90th minute after a mistake from Allan McGregor.
