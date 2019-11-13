How Rangers' 11 summer signings have fared so far this season - ratings out of 10
Rating out of ten for all 11 of Rangers' summer signings to have played for the team this season.
After a rebuilding job last summer, Steven Gerrard had a core of a side in which to work around in the summer. He went on to sign 11 players. Some have immediately made an impact at first-team level, others are more projects for the future, while some are still waiting to make their mark at the club. How have each fared so far this campaign?
1. Filip Helander - 9
Started to form a fine partnership with Connor Goldson. Looks so unfazed coming into Scottish football and displayed the composure of a defender who has played at a high level.