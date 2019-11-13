How Rangers' 11 summer signings have fared so far this season - ratings out of 10

After a rebuilding job last summer, Steven Gerrard had a core of a side in which to work around in the summer. He went on to sign 11 players. Some have immediately made an impact at first-team level, others are more projects for the future, while some are still waiting to make their mark at the club. How have each fared so far this campaign?

1. Filip Helander - 9 Started to form a fine partnership with Connor Goldson. Looks so unfazed coming into Scottish football and displayed the composure of a defender who has played at a high level.

2. George Edmundson - 6 Seldom seen as the clubs fourth-choice centre-back. Has been talked up by coaches.

3. Steven Davis - 10 A class above. Rangers playmaker from deep. Sees and makes passes others cant. Such a steadying influence. As helped the progression of Ryan Jack.

4. Joe Aribo - 7 Could see early on the Nigerian is a very talented player. Has not quite done enough to get into the best XI with the balance of the midfield not quite suiting him at times. Huge promise.

