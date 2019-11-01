How could Rangers line up for Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has plenty of options to choose from when Rangers face Hearts on Sunday at Hampden - but who could he pick?

The Gers boss is due to have one or two back from injury...

Veteran goalkeeper should return from injury to reclaim his starting berth

Captain has been under fire in recent weeks but Gerrard backs him

Nigerian international has impressed since joining from Charlton

Swedish centre-back looks to have displaced Nikola Katic as Goldson's partner

One of the first names on the team sheet.

After Gerrard's comments this week, there's no way the midfielder isn't going to start bar a freak injury

Rested against Ross County but could come back for the key match this weekend

Croatian international has turned his form around and is nailed-on starter at left-back

Gerrard would dearly love to unleash the summer signing against Hearts at Hampden, having "carefully managed" the winger since his return