How could Rangers line up for Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts at Hampden How could Rangers line up to face Hearts? Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Steven Gerrard has plenty of options to choose from when Rangers face Hearts on Sunday at Hampden - but who could he pick? The Gers boss is due to have one or two back from injury... Veteran goalkeeper should return from injury to reclaim his starting berth Captain has been under fire in recent weeks but Gerrard backs him Nigerian international has impressed since joining from Charlton Swedish centre-back looks to have displaced Nikola Katic as Goldson's partner One of the first names on the team sheet. After Gerrard's comments this week, there's no way the midfielder isn't going to start bar a freak injury Rested against Ross County but could come back for the key match this weekend Croatian international has turned his form around and is nailed-on starter at left-back Gerrard would dearly love to unleash the summer signing against Hearts at Hampden, having "carefully managed" the winger since his return A double against County taking him to 18 goals for the season so far - he isn't about to surrender his place Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to be Liverpool manager in 2021 after 'clever' Ibrox move 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.