How Aberdeen's wage bill compares to Premiership rivals Celtic, Rangers and Hearts

Aberdeen solidified their hold on third spot over the weekend with a tight 2-1 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie.

While fans may not be overly enamoured with the performances, Derek McInnes' side have lost just once in their last eight league games, to leaders Celtic.

Despite the fine form, the Dons find themselves nine points behind Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The difference in levels between Aberdeen, as well as the rest of the league, and the Old Firm can be seen in their respective wage bills.

Football finance analyst Swiss Ramble dived into the club's recent financial figures to explain the vast chasm which exists.

In 2018/2019, Aberdeen increased their wage bill by £700,000 to £9.2million. It is a figure which is £1million higher than Hearts. Hibs' wages for the year haven't been revealed, but the previous year their wage bill sat at £5.3million.

Yet, it pales in comparison to Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers' paid more than three times as much as Aberdeen in 2018/2019 at £34million, with Celtic even higher at £56million.

Swiss Ramble noted that Adam Ronney's move to Salford City, who at the time were in the English fifth their, highlighted the disparity with English football. The National League side were able to offer a competitive salary.

That campaign Aberdeen's wage bill was lower than all of the English Championship clubs.

There was good news with the club posting a record revenue, bringing in nearly £16million.

It was announced last month that current chairman Stewart Milne would be stepping aside for Dave Cormack with investment from Tom Crotty, Roger Lee as well as AMB Sports & Entertainment, the owners of MLS side Atlanta United.