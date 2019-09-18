'His eyes were glittering and we could see he enjoyed our company' - Arthur Numan pays emotional tribute to friend and former team-mate Fernando Ricksen

Former Rangers defender Arthur Numan has paid an emotional tribute to compatriot, friend and Ibrox team-mate Fernando Ricksen following his sad passing at the age of 43.

Speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT radio, Numan revealed details of his last trip to visit Ricksen, with fellow ex-Gers Michael Mols and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

He said: "I got a phone call this morning, and when I saw the name on my screen I knew it was bad news.

"I went to see him a couple of weeks ago in St Andrew's Hospice. He was lying in bed and it's quite sad when you knew how he was in his early days.

"He was mad, full of energy and active then you see him lying in his bed. He can't move, he can't do anything.

"The only thing he could do was make sentences with his computer, so there was a bit of interaction but it's quite sad."

Numan told how the four former Rangers players shared stories from their time at Ibrox and with the Dutch national team.

He continued: "Sometimes we were laughing, you could see the smile was appearing on his face and his eyes were glittering, and it makes me happy that at least we could see he enjoyed our company.

"Sometimes he could make some sentences on the screen with his eyes, he said, 'Hi guys, how are you doing, good to see you" and we stayed for half an hour to 40 minutes, and to be honest I saw then his situation and thought he didn't have long left.

"This week I was up in Scotland and I wanted to visit him again but they told me nobody was allowed in his room, and then I thought it would only be a matter of days before I got a phone call."

Numan, who shared three seasons at Rangers with Ricksen, believes he will be remembered as a winner by the Ibrox faithful.

Recalling him as someone who always gave 110 per cent, Numan added: "If you think about him when he signed for Rangers, he was full of energy 24/7, he was crazy, he liked a drink, he went out to clubs.

"On the park he was a captain, he always gave 110 per cent for the jersey and if you look back at Ricksen's time in Scotland they will think of someone who gives everything for the jersey.

"I try to treasure the good moments with him and the crazy moments. He wanted to show he was a winner and someone who would give everything for him the result. It's sad he won't be here anymore."